4 arrested for killing 25-yr-old man at birthday party in Mangolpuri area: Delhi Police

A 25-yr-old man named Rinku killed after a brawl happened at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

Delhi police have taken the action and arrested four accused in the matter.

"On February 10, during scuffle at a birthday party in Mangolpuri area, a man, named Rinku who was 25 years old, got injured in stabbing and later succumbed to injury.

A quarrel started over shutting down of a restaurant.

We have filed an FIR in the case and have also arrested all the four accused.

All persons are known to each other.

Any other motive alluded to the incident factually wrong," said DCP of Outer Delhi, Sudhanshu Dhama.