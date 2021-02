Wasim Jaffer says he did not favour Muslim players | Oneindia News

The name Wasim Jaffer had recently made headlines as he resigned his post as Uttarakhand coach citing interference of selectors.

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Secretary Mahim Verma accuses Wasim Jaffer of favouring Muslim players and communalising the team.

Wasim Jaffer says the communal angle added is very sad.

