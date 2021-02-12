Large fire breaks out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK

A huge fire broke out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK, on Thursday (February 11).

The filmer told Newsflare: Extreme wildfire on Dartmoor spreading rapidly due to high winds.

This thing is pretty horrendous but it’s becoming an issue for the local authorities to get to.

Though I’m glad it’s out far enough to not affect people and homes though it’s the wildlife which is concerning for sure." According to latest reports, the fire has been contained and Devon and Somerset Fire Service tweeted early on Friday: "Two 4x4 vehicles currently undertaking a watching brief from various vantage points.

No significant fire spread identified."