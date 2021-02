Buddhist monks offer prayers on Tibetan New Year

Tibetan Buddhist monks welcomed 'Losar' - the Tibetan New Year in Shimla on Feb 12.

According to Tibetan Lunar calendar, today is the first day of the year 2148.

Monks offered prayers at Dorje Drak Monastery in Panthaghati.

As per Tibetan Lunar calendar, the year is celebrating as 'Female Iron ox Year'.