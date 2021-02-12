US dad builds daughter her dream room fit with clouds that sync to music

"Eloise wanted to climb up into the clouds to go to bed.

This dad in Overland Park, Kansas, built his daughter her dream room fit with cloud-themed lights that are synchronised to music.

This dad in Overland Park, Kansas, built his daughter her dream room fit with cloud-themed lights that are synchronised to music.

"Eloise wanted to climb up into the clouds to go to bed.

Her dad made that happen with the coolest room.

He worked programming the clouds for days to get it correct," the girl's mum said.

The dad started by cutting a hole in the room's ceiling leading to the loft and began to board up Eloise's new room.

Once the walls were up, he installed a mattress as well as some mood lights.

Eloise's father then began working on a ladder and platform so his daughter could access her dream bedroom.

After the interior was finished, the dad then completed the aesthetic with a bunch of cloud-themed lights which light up in tune with music playing.