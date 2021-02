TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from RS over 'violence' in Bengal

TMC Member of Parliament, Dinesh Trivedi on February 12 announced that he is tendering resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

He resigned from the Upper House over "violence happening" in the state of West Bengal.

"I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today.

There is violence happening in my state.

We cannot speak anything here," said TMC leader Trivedi.