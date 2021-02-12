Lafayette man gets second chance at life

Today's heaess story is highlighting a man who's getting a second chance at life.

Just over a year ago, lynn beck was traveling when his heart stopped on his flight home.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio to share his story of survival.

Micah?

Mr. beck is alive today thanks to a flight attendant who used cpr to revive him.

Now he's gained a new outlook on life with healthy living and not sweating the small stuff.

Beck was on a plane ride home when his heart gave out moments before the flight took-off.

In addition to having a pre-existing heart condition and blood pressure issues, he had also been worked up that day.

He said he was stressed about catching his connecting flight in time to make it home.

A flight attendant saw when he took his seat he had blacked-out.

She immediately started administering cpr.

After using a defibrillator to shock him back to life and giving cpr -- his heart started beating again.

Now he's encouraging others to eat right and keep stress levels low so no one has to experience what he did.

Don't let 63 years go by and not take your health seriously and i have and now i've had another chance because of that sudden death that i did experience.

Beck was put in intensive care for 10 days after the incident -- so he was not able to meet the flight attendant who saved his life.

He's hoping to workout a meet up this summer as covid-19 permits.

Since beck's incident, he developed an irregular heartbeat.

This is something that's most common among that 60-year- and-older age range.

You can read more about treatment for this condition on our website wlfi.com.

You can also read about the other treatment's franciscan health hospital is offering patients to promote heart health.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.