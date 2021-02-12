Long-Distance Romance In The Time Of COVID: 'I’m Not Gonna Let A Pandemic Ruin The Love That I Have'
Long-Distance Romance In The Time Of COVID: 'I’m Not Gonna Let A Pandemic Ruin The Love That I Have'

Long distance relationships can be tough, even tougher in a pandemic.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, CBS 2 talked to one couple that's making it work from 4,000 miles apart – Bourbonnais to London.