Long-Distance Romance In The Time Of COVID: 'I’m Not Gonna Let A Pandemic Ruin The Love That I Have'

Long distance relationships can be tough, even tougher in a pandemic.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, CBS 2 talked to one couple that's making it work from 4,000 miles apart – Bourbonnais to London.
Long distance relationships can be tough, even tougher in a pandemic.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, CBS 2 talked to one couple that's making it work from 4,000 miles apart – Bourbonnais to London.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, News 25 featured a student athlete of the week segment during high school football season.
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020