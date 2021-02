Human traffickers evading justice due to Covid court delays

The UK's top prosecutor for modern slavery and trafficking cases has told ITV News that severe delays are putting her trials at risk.

Over long periods of time, the vulnerable survivors, having been freed from modern slavery, can be intimidated out of giving evidence, change their minds, or even disappear.

Report by Thomasl.

