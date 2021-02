Former daycare is now a creamy whip shop

What was formerly the Birds Nest Learning Center in Anderson Township is now Bird's Sweets and Treats.

STARTED...WE'VE SEEN BUSINESSAFTER BUSINESS MAKE BIGCHANGES IN ORDER TO TRY TOKEEP THINGS GOING.IN THISMORNING'S "WE'RE OPEN"SPOTLIGHT...A FORMER DAYCARENOW SERVING UP SWEET TREATS.WCPO 9'S ALLY KRAEMER IS INANDERSON WITH WHAT MIGHT BEONE OF THE MOST UNIQUEPANDEMIC PIVOTS WE'VE SEEN SOFAR.JULIE - I TOLD MY MOMTHERE'S A NEW CREAMY WHIPRIGHT OFF PADDISON ROAD ANDSHE SAID, HMM THERE'S ADAYCARE THERE - IT MUST BECLOSE TO THAT?WELL HERE'S ATRANSITION FOR YOU - IT IS THEDAYCARE!MANAGER LISA LOVELLSAYS WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT,THE DAYCARE "THE BIRD'S NEST"WAS FORCED TO CLOSE.AND WHENRESTRICTIONS WERE LIFTED THEYJUST DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH KIDSRETURN - SO THE BIRD'S NESTBECAME BIRD'S SWEETS ANDTREATS!OPENING A BUSINESS IN APANDEMIC IS HARD ENOUGH - BUTAN ICE CREAM BUSINESS IN THEDEAD OF WINTER?OWNERS HARRISONAND KASY (PRONOUNCED CASSIE)BIRD SAY IT WAS ACTUALLYPLANNED SO FAMILIES DON'T HAVETO WAIT UNTIL THE SPRING WHENOTHER AREA CREAMY WHIPS STARTTO OPEN.THIS IS A TRUE FAMILYBUSINESS - THE BIRD'S WANTEDTO DO SOMETHING THAT OTHERFAMILIES CAN ENJOY IN THEHOMETOWN.WHO'S EATING SOFTSERVE IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER?THEY SAY IT'S ALWAYS ICE CREAMO' CLOCK AND THEY HAVE FUNKYFLAVORS THAT WILL MAKE YOUFORGET ABOUT ALL THATSNOW."We have what's called a DoleWhip.

It is dairy free, it isvery fruit, very delicious.

Itcomes in pineapple, strawberryand lemon and we rotate thoseflavors out every 48 hours orso.

And it is the best stuff,it is stuff you would get ifyou go on vacation, on thebeach, it brings back thosememories a little bit"BIRD'SSWEETS AND TREATS IS OPENDAILY FROM 11-7.THERE'S ROOMINSIDE TO SIT DOWN AND ENJOYYOUR ICE CREAM AND IN THESPRING THEY HAVE SOME BIGPLANS FOR GREAT OUTDOORSEATING AS WELL.REPORTING INANDERSON, AK, WCPO 9 NEWS.