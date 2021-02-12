Bull stuck on a roof triggers huge rescue operation in north India

A bull which climbed onto a roof of a house in northern India was rescued in a massive three-hour-operation by forest department officers with the help of local people.

The rescue happened on February 9 in Baharpura village, Uttar Pradesh, and footage shows people gathered in large numbers to watch the rescue.

Reportedly the house owner, Dinesh, heard sounds coming from his roof, and when he went upstairs he was shocked to see a bull.