Bowflex vs Powerblock Adjustable Dumbbells Review (WHICH ONE IS BEST?)

In this Bowflex SelectTech 552 vs PowerBlock EXP review, I break down the features and differences between the two dumbbells to see which one wins the title of best adjustable dumbbell.

========== Build Quality & Durability ========== The PowerBlock EXP is made of solid steel.

The Bowflex 552 is made of heavy duty plastic.

Because the Bowflex has more moving parts and they’re plastic, I believe the PowerBlock (which are made of iron) is more durable than the Bowflex.

If I accidentally drop one of these weights, I believe the metal would be stronger than the plastic ===================== Mechanism of Adjustment ===================== The Bowflex SelectTech 552 uses a dial turning system which makes it fairly quick to change, however, the dumbbell must be on the base to change weight.

The Powerblock EXP uses a magnetic pin system.

You stick the pin under the weight you want to pick up and you're good to go.

When it comes to changing weight in 2.5 lbs increments, the Bowflex is faster.

The PowerBlock EXP takes a bit longer due to the adder weights (2.5 lbs weights) being inside the dumbbells but honestly I don’t even mess with the adder weights.

=========== Dumbbell Size =========== The Bowflex 552 has a constant length whether you pick up 5 lbs or 52 pounds.

The length may interfere in some exercises such as bench press, curls hitting thighs, and overhead shoulder presses.

This may limit the range of motion in exercises.

The PowerBlock EXP allows you to pick up only the weight you select.

This allows the dumbbell to be smaller with lighter weights which allows for better ROM during certain exercises.

======== Warranty ======== The Bowflex 552 dumbbell comes with a 2 year warranty.

The PowerBlock EXP comes with a 5 year warranty.

=========== Expandability =========== The Powerblock EXP gives you the ability to expand as you get stronger.

So for example if you buy stage 1 which goes up to 50 lbs, you can buy stage 2 which makes it adjustable to 70 lbs, then stage 3 which goes up to 90 lbs Bowflex is limited to 52 lbs when you buy the Bowflex 552 or 90 lbs if you buy the Bowflex 1090.

If you buy the Bowflex 552 and you outgrow them, you can't add more weight to it.

You have to buy the additional set of dumbbells (Bowflex 1090) in order to add more weight to your workouts.

===== Price ===== Both these adjustable dumbbells are not cheap, however, buying a whole rack of dumbbells is much more expensive.

PowerBlock Stage 1 - Replaces 16 pairs of dumbbells Powerblock Stage 2 - Replaces 22 pairs of dumbbells PowerBlock Stage 3 - Replaces 28 pairs of dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 552 - Replaces 15 sets of dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 1090 - Replaces 34 sets of dumbbells