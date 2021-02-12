Walmart To Begin Vaccinations

Sophia Borrelli is live outside of a Walmart for the start of its vaccinations.

Is receiving the vaccine.

We will get to him in a moment.

First -- we start with waay 31's sophia borelli.

She is live outside of a walmart for the start of its vaccinations in just a few hours.

Sophia?

This morning, you can head to one of the 13 walmart or sam's club locations in north alabama to get your coronavirus vaccine.

But, that's only if you have an appointment.

You also need proof you are eligible to get the vaccine.

That is a driver's license to show your age, or a badge to show where you work.

That's because walmart's dose allotment from the federal government is separate than the allotment the state receives, so the honor system the state health department uses doesn't work.

If you get your first dose from walmart, they will remind you when its time to get your 2nd.

One couple told us they were happy they were able to get an appointment.

"i think i got lucky and picked the right time.

I think people need to keep looking back."

Walmart is splitting around 14,000 doses between more than 70 locations in alabama, so shots are limited the company said it plans to increase the number of shots given out each week.

You can schedule your appointment to get a vaccine online.

We have a list of the 13 locations where the shot is being offered on our website waay tv dot com.

Live in huntsville, sophia borrelli waay 31 news.