Rand Paul Assembly GMK 021221

U.S. Senator Rand Paul appeared before a Kentucky State House Committee to talk about the election reforms he hopes the state will adopt.

Republican lawmakers in the house are drafting an election bill... but no details on the bill have been given.

In his video testimony.... paul said he would like to see less mail-in voting and more in- person voting... to protect election security..

He says he also wants to see state lawmakers have the power to change how elections are conducted and not the secretary of state.

According to paul... that will help the state avoid what he calls problems with pennsylvania and wisconsin's elections in last year's presidental race.

That led democratic representative attica scott of louisville to ask him about the false claims he and other republicans have made about massive voter fraud during the presidential election.

Attica scott (d) louisville how you kentucky republican colleagues don't contribute to inciting insurrectionists' attacks on our democracy right here in frankfort, when people say that there's massive voter fraud when there's no evidence to back up this claim."

Paul responded by pointng out that he did vote to certify the results of the election.... despite his belief there were issues with the results.

Paul says he plans to speak to lawmakers across the country about