Hero Salute - Willard E. Oliver

We turn our attention now to something we love here on waay 31 morning news.

It's time for our hero salute.

Whether they're serving our country in the military, or our communities as a first responder , an organization leader or valued volunteer, we want to shine a spotlight on them.

So lets get right to this morning's salute!

Today's salute goes out to vietnam veteran willard e oliver.

Willard oliver served in vietnam from 1966 to 1968.

He was in the 1st infantry and 5th calvary division and part of air mobile operations.

.

He was awarded the purple heart and a number of other military medals.

From all of us here at waay 31, williard oliver, thank you for your service!

Remember, we need your help when it comes to recognizing our every day heroes!

Send us a photo of who you consider a hero and tell us why you are proud of them.

You can find the link on