Teacher of the Week: Laura Pennington 2/12/2021

Cody Adams explains why Math teacher Laura Pennington of Elkhorn Middle School is this weeks Teacher of the Week.

Your 9 years.

Different grade levels laura pennington has taught math for 9 years.

Different grade levels and different schools over that time.

But the same goal at every stop.

She knows math isn't everyone's favorite subject, but she also wants every student to leave her class understanding it.

That's why she ends her lessons the same way every time.

Sometimes she has to make tough choices to make sure the students are actually learning the material and creating those building blocks for the future.

And she'll do whatever it takes to make sure her sixth graders remember what they've learned.

For pennington this is more than just a job.

If you know someone like ms. pennington who's making an impact as an educator, nominate them on our website to be our abc 36 parent teacher store teacher of the week.

Cody adams abc 36 news.

Now a look at your scratch off lottery