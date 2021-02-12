Minnesota Nurse on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Task force

Mary Turner is the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and works in the ICU Unit at North Memorial Hospital.

"*19 unit at north memorial hospital... saving patients and getting a first hand experience of what this virus is doing.

Mary turner is the president of the minnesota nurses association and also serves on the national nurses united committee.

She is the only registered nurse to advise the white house on how to make sure every single person has access to proper covid?

"* 19 resources.

Turner tells me she's asking other nurses some questions, checking in with hospitals and meeting with the minnesota department of health to start preparing.

But she wants to go to the white house and be a voice for nurses across the nation and make sure "i see first hand these disparities that they're talking about.

I see the overwhelming amounts of patients that are people of color.

I see that our resources need to be dulled out equitably."

I asked tuner what the first thing she's going to focus on when she starts at the white house and she says the most important thing on everyones mind right now is getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

Turner isn't sure when her duties will officially start at the white house... but she says she's collecting all the information