Man Makes Stunning Handmade Robot Sculptures From Junk
Man Makes Stunning Handmade Robot Sculptures From Junk

These stunning robot sculptures have been handmade by one man from junk.

Sebastian Kucharski, from Poland, takes inspiration from sci-fi films to painstakingly build his creations.

They include movies such as Transformers, Predator, Alien, and the Chappie Robot.

Sebastian explains: “the main material from which they are made is car scrap and other steel waste that has been intended for recycling.

The largest and most labour-intensive robots take around 700 hours to build, weigh up to 900 kilos and reach 3.5 m in height.” Sebastian has now created a museum for his creations in Moszna.

He says it's “the only place in Poland and even in Europe where huge steel robots inspired by sci-fi movies are built.”