Man Makes Stunning Handmade Robot Sculptures From Junk

These stunning robot sculptures have been handmade by one man from junk.

Sebastian Kucharski, from Poland, takes inspiration from sci-fi films to painstakingly build his creations.

They include movies such as Transformers, Predator, Alien, and the Chappie Robot.

Sebastian explains: “the main material from which they are made is car scrap and other steel waste that has been intended for recycling.

The largest and most labour-intensive robots take around 700 hours to build, weigh up to 900 kilos and reach 3.5 m in height.” Sebastian has now created a museum for his creations in Moszna.

He says it's “the only place in Poland and even in Europe where huge steel robots inspired by sci-fi movies are built.”