Final Day of Mass Vaccinations

From the federal government!

Next week -- the hospital says it will return to it's normal allocation of just one thousand a day.

That extra supply is expected to run out today.

Huntsville hospital said it isn't expecting any shipments of the vaccine next week other than their normal allocation.

Even with those extra doses at the clinic, those eligible still struggled to get an appointment.

The nation's top infectious disease doctor -- dr. anthony fauci -- said he expects "open season" for the vaccine by mid- april - something local experts don't rule out... there's definitely over the last two to three weeks more push and more rollout for the vaccination i think it's been frustrating for the people to wait but i think there's going to be more doses hopefully coming where it's going to be more open and easier to get."

Dr. hassoun says even though there's light at the end of the tunnel, it's important to keep taking precautions.

He says this will help keep the infection rate down while the virus is still around until vaccines can be more available and taken.

