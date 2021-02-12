Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 12, 2021

Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home

Credit: WKTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home
Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home
Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home

Say while checking in a a street home.... they found another person who had an outstanding warrant with the department.

Police arrested 33- year-old timothy pinkney of utica was arrested due to the warrant... and after finding this.... a loaded 32-caliber handgun in his sock.

Pinkney was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police arrested him arrested shortly after 9 o'clock last night at the parolee's home.... on the 24-hundred block of oneida street.

Officials in fort worth, texas say they hope they never see another

You might like