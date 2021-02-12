Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home

Say while checking in a a street home.... they found another person who had an outstanding warrant with the department.

Police arrested 33- year-old timothy pinkney of utica was arrested due to the warrant... and after finding this.... a loaded 32-caliber handgun in his sock.

Pinkney was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police arrested him arrested shortly after 9 o'clock last night at the parolee's home.... on the 24-hundred block of oneida street.

