Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home
Credit: WKTVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Utica man arrested over outstanding warrant, found at parolee home
Say while checking in a a street home.... they found another person who had an outstanding warrant with the department.
Police arrested 33- year-old timothy pinkney of utica was arrested due to the warrant... and after finding this.... a loaded 32-caliber handgun in his sock.
Pinkney was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police arrested him arrested shortly after 9 o'clock last night at the parolee's home.... on the 24-hundred block of oneida street.
Officials in fort worth, texas say they hope they never see another