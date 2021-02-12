Retirement Community to Receive 2nd Doses

Happening today - one retirement community in marshall county will fully vaccinate all of their residents!

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is live this morning with why the vaccine is giving those residents hope to see their family.

The administrator at terrace lake retirement community says these vaccinations are one step closer to loosening restrictions!

She says that will happen if the number of coronavirus cases in the county goes down and more people get vaccinated.

For 11 months, residents have not been able to see family members because the facility has not allowed visitors.

But none of their residents have gotten the virus.

Michele watson, administrator - "i think if somebody worked in healthcare day in and day out and had to see what the residents go through on a day to day basis and how they miss their families and they miss the contact then i think you would think about it totally different."

Residents we spoke with say they hope to see their families soon.

The community is following c-d-c guidelines to make sure their residents are safe.

Live in huntsville, sophia borrelli waay 31