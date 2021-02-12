'The Chancellor needs to learn from the past' says Labour

Anneliese Dodds has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to "act now" and learn from his past mistakes after the Office for National Statistics reported the UK's economy shrunk faster than at any point in 100 years in 2020.

The Shadow Chancellor criticised Mr Sunak for taking "far too long" over extending the furlough scheme.

"Leaving his policy around furlough until five hours before that scheme was due to end" she said; "We can't have that again".

Ms Dodds said the Chancellor needs to extend the business rates holiday and VAT reduction.

"He also needs to commit to a smarter furlough scheme" she added; "one that will be in place while we have those restrictions on economic activity".

The Shadow Chancellor also said Mr Sunak "has to do far more to create new jobs".

Report by Thomasl.

