Footage filmed on Friday (February 12) shows the damage caused by a fire that broke out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK, on Thursday evening.
Burnt terrain after fire breaks out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the fire was extinguished around 10:00 GMT.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.