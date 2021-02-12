Skip to main content
Burnt terrain after fire breaks out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK

Footage filmed on Friday (February 12) shows the damage caused by a fire that broke out across Dartmoor near Tavistock, UK, on Thursday evening.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the fire was extinguished around 10:00 GMT.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

