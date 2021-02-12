Increase in Fatal Home Fires

Yesterday we've had 12 deaths at 11 different fire scenes across the state that we've been investigating on but the cold weather approaching.

We're very concerned that we may seem or if people don't take this call to action and do some basic things in their home to keep it safe.

First and foremost, we're very concerned about the use of space heaters with the cold weather approaching the importance of having a space heater.

That's 3 to 5 ft.

Away from anything that'll burn, so not near furniture, curtains, things of that nature.

The important thing of taking that space heater and plugging it directly into the receptacle in the wall.

Don't use extension cards of power strips we see overheating occur when use those type of devices and it could cause the fire.

I'll tell you, uh, if possible, you ought to consider turning the space here off when you go to bed just because an operating space it or not being supervised, can still cause a fire.

It's very important.

Never ever use your stovetop of your oven as the heating device in your home.

We've documented some fires has been caused by that home.

Cooking equipment is not designed to heat your home.

Out of the most important thing is the use of smoke alarms. we know that in the absence of the smoke alarm and immunities fires that we've investigated this year that we're not smoke alarms president you have less than a 35% chance of waking up and safely getting out.

You must have working smoke alarms in your home.

I think that's the most important message today.

You should not go to bed tonight.

If you and your family do not have working smoke alarms. you could reach out to our website operation.

Save a life program that we have we provide free smoke alarms to people.

We put them in their homes.

We work with the local firefighters.

They do a phenomenal job of going out and their community and putting the