Some rural counties in Illinois say they aren't getting enough COVID doses to make a difference.

But -- some rural areas in illinois are only getting a handful of vaccines a week.

But -- in parts of the wabash valley... some small counties feel they aren't getting enough weekly doses to make a difference.

But -- in parts of the wabash valley... some small counties feel they aren't getting enough weekly doses to make a difference.

In illinois -- more than one million people have been given the shot "illinois is setting new records in our vaccine rollout."

But in the wabash valley people in some rural counties feel they arent getting enough doses.

For example -- clark county has a population of about 16 thousand.

According to the illinois department of health website...only 216 people have been fully vaccinated.

That's only one point three eight percent of the population.

Meanwhile -- wabash county has a population of a little more than 11 thousand.

344 people have been fully vaccinated -- about 3 percent of the population.

I reached out to governor j.b.

Pritzkers office.

I wanted to know what the qualifications were when they decide how many vaccines each county gets.

His representative told me -- doses are administered based on population and equity factors.

They say if you add the current allocation to the doses already administered it's a significant portion of the county's population.

Governor pritzker didn't comment on this situation specifically.

But -- he says things are looking good for illinois.

"we have a long way to go there's no doubt to get everyone vaccinated but things are really moving in a very very positive direction."