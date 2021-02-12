Henderson mayor holds State of the City address

LIVE AT 6-30.HENDERSON MAYOR DEBRA MARCH...HELD THE "STATE OF THE CITY"ADDRESS EARLIER TODAY.SHE WAS AT THE RAIDERSHEADQUARTERS IN HENDERSON --MAYOR MARCH STARTED OFF BYSAYING... THE RAIDERS HAVEBECOME A VALUED COMMUNITYPARTNER -- BY CREATING JOBS ANDMAKING DONATIONS.SHE WENT ON TO HIGHLIGHT...HENDERSON HAD THE *LOWEST COVIDTRANSMISSION RATES IN CLARKCOUNTY... AND THANKED FRONTLINEWORKERS.MARCH ALSO SPOKE ABOUTHENDERSON’S RECOVERY ACTIONPLAN."By finding innovative ways tomeet the needs of our businesscommunity we ensured developmentwas able to proceed even in achaotic climate."SHE ALSO HIGHLIGHTED... "7MILLION DOLLARS" IN GRANT MONEYWENT TO "TWO THOUSAND" RESIDENTSFOR HELP WITH RENT... CHILD CAREAND OTHER EXPENSES DURIN