Local florists bracing for a freezing cold, pandemic Valentine's Day

WILL DONATE ONE DOLLAR TO THEAMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION.FIVE TIMES DAY IS THE BUSIESTDATE FOR FLORISTS -- VALENTINE’SDAY IS THE BUSIEST DATE FORFLORISTS.HOW THEY ARE GETTING READY TOTACKLE THE HOLIDAY AND APANDEMIC.MATT: VALENTINE’S DAY LAST YEARIT WAS WEEKS BEFORE THE PANDEMICTOOK HOLD IN KANSAS CITY.IT WAS THE LAST HOLIDAY THATMANY OF US CELEBRATED BEFORECOVID UPENDED LIVES.IT WILL LOOK DIFFERENT WITHFEWER PEOPLE GOING OUT TOCELEBRATE BUT THAT COULD BE GOODNEWS.ACCORDING TO THE AMERICANSOCIETY OF FLORISTS, THEY’REEXPECTING THIS COULD BE THEBIGGEST SALE IN DECADES WHEN ITCOMES TO SALES.MOST OF THAT DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.AT THE FIDDLY FIG, IT HAS BEENCONTROLLED CHAOS AS THEY PREPAREFOR THE RUSH.AT THE BEGINNING OF THEPANDEMIC, THE SHOP HAD TO CLOSEDURING THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS,WHEN THEY REOPENED THEY FOUNDOUT ONE OF THE HARDES PART WASGETTING FLOWERS FROM GROWERS.THE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS THESUPPLY CHAIN IN SHAMBLES.IT IS GETTING BETTER BUT NOTBACK TO NORMAL.THIS VALENTINE’S DAY NOT ONLY DOTHEY HAVE TO DEAL WITH SUPPLYISSUES AND COVERED PERCUSSIONS,THEY ARE DEALING WITH THE COLDTHAT CAN KILL PLANTS AND FLOWERSIN MINUTES.