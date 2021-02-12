Local library holds sock drive

We all know that for the homeless in our community, basic necessities like clothing can be tough to come by, but a local library has found a new way to make a difference and this month they need your help.

The rolling hills library has kicked off a sock drive collecting new socks for those in need.

All month long they're asking the public to bring new socks to their locations in savannah and st.

Joseph.

There's even a friendly competition between the two branches.... over who will collect the most socks this month.

Staff say many who are homeless often don't have enough warm and dry socks to wear, and that can lead to health issues especially in the bitter cold.

(alan stolfus) we're service people, and this is just another way to continue that to serve the public, to serve the community, but to do it in an unusual way, in a new way and make it kinda fun to do."

Library staff said they will take all pairs of new socks, though they prefer men's tube socks.

The sock drive runs until february 28th.

