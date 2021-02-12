CDC recommends double mask wearing

Thanks mike, next time you mask up before facing the world for the day, the centers for disease control says you may need to add yet another mask to your face, while doctors say it's a small change to your normal routine, some mask wearers admit they're confused if not a little frustrated with the latest recommendation.

<<ron johnson reporting there's been a lot of talk about masks lately, and many of us might start wearing more of them pretty soon.you gotta be kidding me!the cdc says a snug fit is key to proper mask wearing, their latest suggestion is wearing two masks instead of one.the point of double masking is really to create two masks to help add more seal around your airway.

I can't do a regular mask because if i have to start touching my nose, i tend to hyperventilate and go into an anxiety attack.

Donna ford, who works at dollar tree in st.

Joseph says she's over it!think of your seniors think of your community not everybody can wear a double mask.local health officials disagree saying the small change can cut virus spread.

The purpose of the mask is to seal those droplets in so that you're not spreading them to other people.

But ford, who has respiratory issues says the recommendation excludes people like hermy thing as wear a face mask wear a face shield if you want to wear both that's fine, but don't try to push you views on somebody else yes these are my opinions about this but somebody needs to speak up and speak up for those who are having problems. we still want you to be able to breathe, we just want you to protection as possible and you in turn help protect the community.

Health officials said new varients of the virus likely lead to the cdc issuing the new suggestion.