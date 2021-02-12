Credit: In the Know: Finds

Go for the gold and glimmer with custom jewelry from Sparklane

Want well-crafted gold and silver jewelry with a personal touch?

Get your glitter on with customized jewelry from Sparklane.

Combining the glamor of 18K gold with the fun of customization, Sparklane crafts gorgeous necklaces, rings, earrings and more while cutting out the middleman to give you the best prices possible.

Enjoy a beautiful enamel signet ring or rock a retro 80’s-styled nameplate anklet.Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3q5IlI6Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.