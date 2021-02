Massive fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu | Oneindia

In a massive fire accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu today, 12 have died.

34 are receiving treatments at the nearby hospitals as they have suffered more than 80% burn injuries.

State and Centre have announced funds for kins of the deceased and injured.

