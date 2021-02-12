Local restaurants prepare for Valentine's Day

Preparing for valentine's day...but a frigid weekend during a pandemic may stop couple's from celebrating the day of love out on the town... kq2's danielle soxy tells us how restaurants and couple's are preparing to spend the holiday weekend... <<<(danielle sachse reporting) ((nats: phone ringing))the frederick inn steakhouse has been answering calls all week to prepare sot: amber mcknight, frederick inn steakhouse owner "it's probably one of our busiest days-nights of the year."sot: the pandemic has brought many challenges to restaurants, but the freezing weather expected to arrive over the weekend is worrying restaurant owners... "the weather kind of scares me a little bit, so i'm hoping that holds off and doesn't put a damper on things but saturday night we've got a big coming in, so, we're excited about that."one couple said the cold weather will stop them from hitting the town, while another couple decided to celebrate the day of love early...but for other reasons sot: josh even though reservations are filling up, frederick inn's owner says between the weather and covid, they are going to try and keep it as normal as possible...sot: "we're going to try and do reservations only ((nats: phone ringing))reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news> frederick inn is offereing a two-for-thirty two dollars special all weekend long....to make a reservation, call (816) 364-5151.

They are also offering curb-side pickup.