British woman's otherworldly journey across the planet on a bicycle

Jenny Graham began a trip of a lifetime from Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on June 16, 2018, as she set herself to become the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe on a bike.

Four months later on October 18, 2018, she returned to the German capital to complete her successful attempt.

In the intervening 124 days and 11 hours, she cycled 18,000 miles, traveling across Europe, Asia, Oceania and North America, breaking the previous record by 20 days.

Jenny spent a year preparing for her trip which involved cycling 20 hours a week, but also other fitness work and numerous visa applications for her round-the-world trip.

This, all on top of her full-time job as a Children’s Service Worker for Highland Council in Scotland.

Her journey was completed with no team to help with spares, carry food or help with logistics.

"It's the way I like to travel.

I do that because I love it.

It's not just about the riding, it's about the living in the wild and looking after yourself but equally pushing yourself as hard as you can on the bike," Jenny said.

Now Jenny is a director of the Adventure Syndicate, a group of female cyclists who aim to encourage and inspire people to push themselves to see what they're capable of.