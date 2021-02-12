Houston Texans Release J.J. Watt: Where Should He Play Next?

J.J.
Watt has been released by the Houston Texans after Watt went to the team and asked to move on.
J.J.
Watt has been released by the Houston Texans after Watt went to the team and asked to move on.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans.
Houston Texans star JJ Watt seemingly called out some unnamed teammates as the team is in the midst of a disappointing season.
The Houston Texans have parted ways with star defensive end J.J. Watt after he asked for his release.