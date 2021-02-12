Parents surprise little girl with two new best friends

10-year-old Jennavesia stepped up in a big way to help her mom during quarantine.
Her furry, cuddly reward were two new friends named Pepper and Chewy.
10-year-old Jennavesia stepped up in a big way to help her mom during quarantine.
Her furry, cuddly reward were two new friends named Pepper and Chewy.
This hilarious video shows the aftermath of a major DIY disaster that left a family's garden flooded when the poor dad hit a main..
Seven in ten (70%) said that 2020 changed their perspective on what truly matters. Events like dinner with family (44%), phone..