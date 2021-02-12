Mrs. Maisha Jack, Owner of The Honey Butter Company, and author of A Day's Journey to Jordan on Good Day Kentucky.

Some potential significan snowfall ... no i think you less holidays journey to jordan is a book people to see themselves in the lives of others.

It's about healing, forgiveness and forgiveness of self some of the you are right joining us today tells about her new book is kentucky native i should jack explains how with any person can rise above any circumstance, welcome to the show much we appreciate you joining us you for having me so what i want to jump right into things tillis how you decided to just putting out there write this book ... iron you are my mother went pandemic.

It allowed me to have a major like everybody your so after 25 years.

The emotionality of all of it caugh up with me and i started writing.

I think so many people can relate to that absolutely ops back little bit into your head three to that journey.

They got you here.

I understand your the will go to order our order ready with very you, brother and i were very poor started playin in the junior advantage winter there ran track and you on lowering the height being that i was going for basketball.

We went to the tournament all for your going to years we went to the championship game under lisa good ended and track under coach elaine clear.

We actually warned the state championship with only member on which was a huge accomplishment played on the indiana kentucky all-star team in that euro was with honor of winning kentucky female accolad of the year after high cooler in kentucky ended up going to easter clamp on the senior year i would playing on about the book or to my brother.

We came and played football on a college.

The oh my gosh is tillis a about the book for people opens up what can they expect from when book is about a journey of life.

So open to the journey of a young woman who lived a lot of my short period of 38 year the about billion diminishing behavior.

The affirmation cycles and how healing and forgiveness can com from it.

In order for one to heal.

It often takes exposure t the may of heard you and i believe that people can relate because we all have our own journey like the joys and praying for life help to develop who we are for the other being when i was younger took some of the heaviness away, but eventually you know pain the wa of and all fielded will you know will help ... people to relate and move through whatever they might be going to talking about journeys, and to how you made that transition from you know this incredible his background to become a an actual author and all the ... holding all of it in my heart for all that five years and happen and guarded people in my life and my path that everything just started happening and the journey or me to heal to connect god entrusted me to be a steward over the story and everything is practically laughing other people for them to be able to relate release an heal his will is a way to people in our lives.

My should this book.

He obviously hope you kno a lot of people.

How can people find out more information about this book of mormon.

They can pick one up.

Currently they can go to amazon and available on amazon, they can all look at.

I account set up.

That is the honey ... your company on it ground at the honey butter company honey butter company usually and then market number you want to purge a large autograph copy of 678 report to 11 and so right now the avenue that are available on the right of like this is so much for telling us about it chat with us today.

We really