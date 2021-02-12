Farfarout: Astronomers discover most distant object of the solar system| Oneindia News

Incase you are wondering the most distant known object of our solar system, Farfarout is our solar system's most distant known object.

The planetoid dubbed Farfarout was first detected in 2018, at an estimated distance of 140 astronomical units from the sun — farther away than any object had ever been observed.

As far as it is understood now, the object has a 'very elongated orbit that goes inside the orbit of Neptune, when it is closest to the Sun.

This is around 27 astronomical units away.

One revolution for Farfarout will take about a thousand years.

