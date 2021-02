11 dead after fire engulfs firecracker factory in TN

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on February 12, leading to the death of at least 6 people.

The factory was located in Achangulam area near Sathur.

An ex-gratia of Rs.

2 lakh each has been approved from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.

Amount of Rs.

50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.