How To Understand Your Chinese Zodiac Element

In addition to the 12 zodiac animal signs, Chinese astrology incorporates five elements:.

Wood.

Fire.

Earth.

Metal.

And Water.

These elements also comprise the Five Elements Theory, which is used to explain how everything is interconnected.

Those born under the same element sign share these characteristic traits:.

1.

, Wood: Stable Visionaries.

These warm and wise owls value communication and can get caught up in achievement or overworking.

2.

, Fire: Thrill Seekers.

These motivated and passionate individuals love to experience life to the fullest, but can often suffer from anxiety issues.

3.

, Earth: Thoughtful Mediators.

These peacekeepers value justice and enjoy helping others, but can sometimes become too controlling.

4.

, Metal: Cold and Driven.

These relentless individuals are disciplined and protective of those they love, but are known for sometimes being too sharp when angered.

.

5.

, Water: Artists Who Look Inward.

These sensitive and creative introverts value peace and self-reflection, but can sometimes allow others to make their life-decisions for them