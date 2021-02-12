How To Understand , Your Chinese Zodiac Element.
In addition to the 12 zodiac animal signs, Chinese astrology incorporates five elements:.
Wood.
Fire.
Earth.
Metal.
And Water.
These elements also comprise the Five Elements Theory, which is used to explain how everything is interconnected.
Those born under the same element sign share these characteristic traits:.
1.
, Wood: Stable Visionaries.
These warm and wise owls value communication and can get caught up in achievement or overworking.
2.
, Fire: Thrill Seekers.
These motivated and passionate individuals love to experience life to the fullest, but can often suffer from anxiety issues.
3.
, Earth: Thoughtful Mediators.
These peacekeepers value justice and enjoy helping others, but can sometimes become too controlling.
4.
, Metal: Cold and Driven.
These relentless individuals are disciplined and protective of those they love, but are known for sometimes being too sharp when angered.
.
5.
, Water: Artists Who Look Inward.
These sensitive and creative introverts value peace and self-reflection, but can sometimes allow others to make their life-decisions for them