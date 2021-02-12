10 Foods With a Surprising Valentine's Day Twist

1.

Papa John's Pizza, A heart-shaped pie is the perfect gift for pizza lovers.

2.

Krispy Kreme, Send a sweet message with these cute conversation donuts.

3.

Einstein's Bagels, Pick up a box of fresh-baked, heart-shaped bagels.

4.

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, These heart-shaped Bo-berry biscuits are available for a limited time.

5.

Kellogg's, Strawberry Rice Krispie strawberries covered in chocolate are available at Kellogg’s N.Y.C.

Cafe.

6.

Señor Pollo, What says "love" more than a bouquet of crispy chicken?.

7.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Regular or cinnamon sugar?

Both are available in a cute heart-shaped twist.

8.

Dunkin' Donuts, These heart-shaped donuts come in a variety of shapes and flavors.

9.

Olive Garden, Give your special someone a bouquet of breadsticks instead of flowers.

10.

Cold Stone Creamery, Choose a personalized message to write on a delicious ice cream cake