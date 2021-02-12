10 Foods , With a Surprising Valentine's Day Twist.
1.
Papa John's Pizza, A heart-shaped pie is the perfect gift for pizza lovers.
2.
Krispy Kreme, Send a sweet message with these cute conversation donuts.
3.
Einstein's Bagels, Pick up a box of fresh-baked, heart-shaped bagels.
4.
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, These heart-shaped Bo-berry biscuits are available for a limited time.
5.
Kellogg's, Strawberry Rice Krispie strawberries covered in chocolate are available at Kellogg’s N.Y.C.
Cafe.
6.
Señor Pollo, What says "love" more than a bouquet of crispy chicken?.
7.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Regular or cinnamon sugar?
Both are available in a cute heart-shaped twist.
8.
Dunkin' Donuts, These heart-shaped donuts come in a variety of shapes and flavors.
9.
Olive Garden, Give your special someone a bouquet of breadsticks instead of flowers.
10.
Cold Stone Creamery, Choose a personalized message to write on a delicious ice cream cake