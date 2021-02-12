How Does Wi-Fi Work on Airplanes?

Many airlines offer Wi-Fi to allow passengersto entertain themselves as they soar throughthe sky, but how does this Wi-Fi work?.The first source of Wi-Fi on an airplaneis an air-to-ground (ATG) network.The plane acts like a hotspot and connectsto cell towers as they come into range.When ATG is unavailable, the plane’santenna connects to geostationary orbitingsatellites connected to ground stations.Because it’s public Wi-Fi, youshould make sure you have updateddevices with anti-virus software.You also want to be careful notto access content prohibited bya country while in their airspace.If you are flying internationally, knowthe flight plan and which countriesyour flight will be flying over