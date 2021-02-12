Spread the love this Valentine’s with a tasty heart-shaped pizza

Looking to surprise your significant other this Valentine’s Day?

Well, Spinachio Pizza in North Haledon, New Jersey, has a tasty gift idea for you.The family-owned pizzeria is re-introducing their popular heart-shaped pizzas into their menu, keeping in mind that many couples will be staying at home as a result of the pandemic.

“Last year we introduced the heart-shaped pizzas since it was our first Valentine's Day here, and people loved it.

So now they started to pre-order in advance and they write little love notes for their loved ones so it's cute,” said Zana Dautaj, owner of Spinachio Pizza.

In collaboration with Slice, an online food ordering platform for independent pizzerias, Spinachio will be deli...