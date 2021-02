Friends Crochet

Crochet your favorite characters and re-create iconic scenes from the beloved TV series with Friends Crochet.

Included in this kit are an 80-page paperback book complete with photos and step-by-step instructions, as well as the materials needed to make the Thanksgiving turkey and the famous Central Perk orange couch.

Additional project instructions show you how to crochet Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, Chandler, a coffee cup, Marcel the monkey, Phoebe's guitar, and the chick and duck.