Only 0.0004% of vaccinated people hospitalised so far: Govt

Union Health Ministry on February 12 informed that 33 people have been hospitalised post vaccination so far, of which 21 have been discharged, and 10 have died.

"Percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%.

The new event of hospitalisation reported in the last 24 hours is a case of anaphylaxis, which was treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal and has been since discharged from the hospital," said Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry.