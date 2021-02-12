Daily Dividend Report: FDX,NKE,MSI,HON,NEE

The dividend is payable April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx common stock.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx common stock.

The dividend is payable April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

NIKE, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2021.

Motorola Solutions, today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share.

The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 12, 2021, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.385 per share, up 10% versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend.

This increase is consistent with the plan approved by the board in 2020, targeting roughly 10% dividend growth per year through at least 2022 off a 2020 base.

The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb.

26, 2021.