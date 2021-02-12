Marciano’s Pizza Truck delivers fresh dough and ingredients right to your door

Pizza has been a family affair for Marciano Capriano since he was 14-years-old.Capriano would make pizzas in his backyard with his father when they built their own brick pizza oven.As Capriano grew older, he wanted to level up, which eventually led him to his International retro-fitted pizza truck.Jennifer, his wife, met him when he was first putting the truck together and, ever since pizza has become their passion.When the pandemic hit in March, they shut down their truck due to CDC safety guidelines.The Capriano’s, starting brainstorming on ideas to keep their hungry customers happy as well as safe during this time of quarantine.The duo came up with several pizza kits where customers can make their ow...