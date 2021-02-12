Adorable toddler steals grandmothers phone while on FaceTime and runs around the house

This was the sweet moment a 14-month-old toddler stole her grandmother's phone while on FaceTime with her parents and ran around the house with it.

The cute clip, filmed in Jackson Township, New Jersey on February 10 shows Camryn getting hold of her grandmother's phone while saying goodnight to her parents on FaceTime.

"My wife and I were lucky enough to have my parents babysit our 14-month-old daughter Camryn for a night.

We FaceTimed them to check in on her and she decided to take the phone from my mom and show us just how much fun she was having at the grandparent's house!" her dad told Newsflare.