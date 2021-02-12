Share Your Heart with a Hero

McKee Bakery, WFLI Radio, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram & News 12 Now team up to Share a Heart with healthcare heroes & first responders.

Down into the upper 20s.

Late next week.

Again, it could get one thing will warm your heart is sharing ... your heart with a hero.

A key bakery stand up against wall mount wfl i radio as well on board and evan stone is here an i was kind of spearheaded is holding for several years and worst of all recollection a job you got 4500+ ... little debbie cyr why well, as you say, we've been doing this now for a several years with open hearts, our heroes is a gesture to be able to distill fire and ems aromatic ... level and dispatch this you were adding dr. nurses does.

They are really been the true heroes in the fund is pandemic so i would word us excited be able to do that via a lot of the folks here on the lawn ems are there to be a take effect only ... great men, women work forcefully for a minimum of these up and take him to the area hospitals.

We we are going to deliver because to the dock nurses and the major hot the edge of the region after we sit job well done.

Absolute off well thank you insight news 12 and and riser dodgy parameter laurent clark along with extra recovery.

Mckee make for arianna.

They come through the ... room to talk to those folks are congratulations to you and ... your live shot the mask anyway you gotta do what you gotta do.

Ask up.

Come on out and join us in mountain view chrysler dodge jeep ran just off alabama highway in ringgold.

If you're so klein wrote a talk with the folks from the key bakery and some of the actual first responders will get some h what you're seeing here.

The reason why we are all here at about you out ringgold.

It's her area first responders working 2 seven.

All around the clock ... tower sure ... you stay safe to make sure i stay shape so guys, give yourself positive ladies to that.

So what you all do is priceless.

What were doing here is just a little ... a little bit of sincere heartfelt thanks in future.

So of ... notes, not easy doing what you do.

Especially the cold pandemic going on all of us it is 12 now all the folks at mckee bakery.

Allied all the great ... great ... people in this together ... really just our immeasurable flakes in lotta case ... about that they put their lives on the line for us ... is least we talked about mckee bakery mckee foods rather supplied all of these delicious little debbie be my valentine cakes joining us now is jack webb and jacqueline is the communications relation specialist ... with mckee.

First of all jacqueline welcome.

Thank you for hanging.

If you hear any other year.

To men like 700 or so and shining.

These guys would've 11 and token.

That's not the best of days, but ... the old ... tell me why you decided to get involved with this, we were contacted because the community was unable to donate in the past we had a delicious heart- shaped takes.

We checked raymond tori and we were able to find a product and you know we net the morning he backed the community for honors and the nurses and doctors.

They were every day to protect and provide price and ask you because in 1990 ask you because in 1999 different so much everything you daily livin smelling i know what you guys do out at mckee you're having to b very covert, socially responsibly distant just like these folks and their orbits are just like you and i are here no of any any thing new on the horizon for mckee that we can expect over the coming weeks.

By the way love the new little debbie cereal and demanding pounding the number we had a knack starting with an uncanny spring in economy, which we are very very excited about that an downtime coming week.

We actually had spring easter to be looking for those there delicious cake ... brownie on an easter egg take roles and on the ground.

Well, sounds good.

We all think about that.

Let's give jacqueline i can so much.

On behalf of all o these folks in together could not be done without your generous donation of the folks from it is going to be a chilly