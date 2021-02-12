Georgia prosecutor says Trump probe will look at intent

A criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's election results will weigh the former president's intent when he asked a state official to "find" a precise number of votes.

The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump tried to influence the result of Georgia's 2020 presidential election said her probe will focus on the former president’s intent when he asked a state official to "find" one more vote than he needed to win.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump after a Jan.

2 telephone call he made pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded voter fraud claims. In the call with Raffensperger, which was recorded, Trump says: "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” referring to the narrow margin of President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

In an interview with MSNBC, Willis, a Democrat, said investigators will examine whether Trump understood the implications of his actions in pressuring Raffensperger for a specific number of votes.

Willis said, “It lets you know that someone had a clear mind, they understood what they were doing.” Willis sent letters on Wednesday to state officials notifying them of the investigation and asking their offices to preserve all records related to the Nov.

3 election.

A grand jury could expect to get subpoenas in the case in March.