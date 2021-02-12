Impressive two-year-old girl rides and trots her horse all by herself

An impressive two-year-old from a small town in north Slovakia, Ela, rides her favorite horse, Picolko, all by herself, filmed on February 8.

She practices her trotting through the arena, which she loved to do.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Now we have to do it every day.

She lives on a small ranch in north Slovakia so she is around horses and other animals daily.

She loves to spend time with them."